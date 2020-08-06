Blue Ridge Medical Center to open Appomattox location

Blue Ridge Medical Center, based in Nelson County, announced Thursday it will open a care center in Appomattox's Triangle Plaza shopping center.
The location will include patient care rooms, a lab, provider offices and other facilities, BRMC said in a news release. BRMC expects to begin seeing patients there in late 2020.
The new site will be the third for BRMC; it also operates a care center in the town of Amherst plus its main site in Arrington, which also has a dental center and pharmacy.
For more information, call BRMC at (434) 263-4000 or visit www.brmedical.org.
The nonprofit Blue Ridge Medical Center was founded in Nelson County in 1985.
