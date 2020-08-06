You are the owner of this article.
Blue Ridge Medical Center to open Appomattox location

Blue Ridge Medical Center

The Blue Ridge Medical Center in Arrington.

 File Photo by Lee Luther Jr.

Blue Ridge Medical Center, based in Nelson County, announced Thursday it will open a care center in Appomattox's Triangle Plaza shopping center.

The location will include patient care rooms, a lab, provider offices and other facilities, BRMC said in a news release. BRMC expects to begin seeing patients there in late 2020.

The new site will be the third for BRMC; it also operates a care center in the town of Amherst plus its main site in Arrington, which also has a dental center and pharmacy.

For more information, call BRMC at (434) 263-4000 or visit www.brmedical.org.

The nonprofit Blue Ridge Medical Center was founded in Nelson County in 1985.

