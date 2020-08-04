BWX Technologies ups full-year earnings guidance after 2Q profit boost

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Monday reported a higher second-quarter profit and increased its full-year earnings guidance.

The nuclear-services firm reported GAAP net income of $64.3 million, or 67 cents per share, up 9.2% from $58.9 million, or 62 cents per share, during the same quarter last year. The company's second-quarter revenue rose 7% to $505 million.

BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and as non-GAAP figures, which includes factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation. Non-GAAP income for the quarter was $67.7 million, or 71 cents per share, up 14.6% from $59.1 million, or 62 cents per share, the year before.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The company increased its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share, up from simply $2.80 per share, with the company's president citing "exceptional operational performance" and cost-control measures.