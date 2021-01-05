Extended-stay hotel could be built off Lynchburg Expressway

A new extended stay hotel could be opening in the former Billy Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor location.

A site plan has been submitted to the city by Suburban Capital, of Virginia Beach to build a WoodSpring Suites at 310 Border Street right off the Lynchburg Expressway on nearly 2 acres of land.

Plans for the proposed project are to consist of the construction of a 12,496-square-foot, 4-story hotel with associated parking.

The vacant property is zoned Community Business District (B-3).

Though now located on Lucado Place downtown, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance briefly considered using the Border Street property for its offices.

