Extended-stay hotel could be built off Lynchburg Expressway

A new extended stay hotel could be opening in the former Billy Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor location.
A site plan has been submitted to the city by Suburban Capital, of Virginia Beach to build a WoodSpring Suites at 310 Border Street right off the Lynchburg Expressway on nearly 2 acres of land.
Plans for the proposed project are to consist of the construction of a 12,496-square-foot, 4-story hotel with associated parking.
The vacant property is zoned Community Business District (B-3).
Though now located on Lucado Place downtown, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance briefly considered using the Border Street property for its offices.
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rachael Smith
Reporter
(434) 385-5482
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.