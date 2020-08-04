Food truck opens in Bedford, selling fish, sandwiches and sides

A new food truck selling hand-breaded fried fish and shrimp has opened in Bedford.
Ferguson Family Provisions, owned by Jill and Matt Ferguson, will be set up twice a week in the Joe Bean's parking lot in the town of Bedford at 1706 Forest Road. It will be operating there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Fergusons have a combined 45 years of experience in the restaurant business.
The food truck, which opened Aug. 1, also serves up fish and shrimp tacos and po-boys as well as steak and chicken philly sandwiches along with homemade sides such as pork and beans and gourmet macaroni and cheese.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.