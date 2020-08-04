You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food truck opens in Bedford, selling fish, sandwiches and sides

Food truck opens in Bedford, selling fish, sandwiches and sides

Only $5 for 5 months
Ferguson Family Provisions

A pre-opening photo shows the food truck that will be used by Ferguson Family Provisions in Bedford.

 Submitted

A new food truck selling hand-breaded fried fish and shrimp has opened in Bedford.

Ferguson Family Provisions, owned by Jill and Matt Ferguson, will be set up twice a week in the Joe Bean's parking lot in the town of Bedford at 1706 Forest Road. It will be operating there from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Fergusons have a combined 45 years of experience in the restaurant business.

The food truck, which opened Aug. 1, also serves up fish and shrimp tacos and po-boys as well as steak and chicken philly sandwiches along with homemade sides such as pork and beans and gourmet macaroni and cheese.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Contactless Payment Apps That Help You Lower Risks of COVID-19 Exposure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert