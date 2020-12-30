Fresh, local produce and meats available for pick-up at former bank

Before the Bank of the James occupies the former Wells Fargo building at 4105 Boonsboro Rd. in 2022 those driving by on Wednesday evenings might see some activity in the drive-thru lanes.

Local farms, Restoration Acres Farm and Great Day Gardens, have been using the bank’s drive-thru for about a month for a local food pick-up service for those in the community looking to purchase local meats, produce, bread and herbs.

The “buying club” is free and was started in 2018 by Rachel Palma, owner of Restoration Acres Farms in Bedford, so consumers would have another way to purchase locally grown and produced food products.

The pick-up had been located off Club Drive for two years until about a month ago when the Bank of the James offered Palma and fellow farm, Great Day Gardens in Forest, the property of their future bank at 4105 Boonsboro Rd.

Palma and Great Day Gardens owner Arden Jones — who produces vegetable crops, herbs and flowers and bakes sourdough bread – will use the bank location until 2022 for pick-ups.

The drive-thru style pickup uses the drive-thru lanes of the bank building to distribute orders every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.