Fresh, local produce and meats available for pick-up at former bank

Before the Bank of the James occupies the former Wells Fargo building at 4105 Boonsboro Rd. in 2022 those driving by on Wednesday evenings might see some activity in the drive-thru lanes.
Local farms, Restoration Acres Farm and Great Day Gardens, have been using the bank’s drive-thru for about a month for a local food pick-up service for those in the community looking to purchase local meats, produce, bread and herbs.
The “buying club” is free and was started in 2018 by Rachel Palma, owner of Restoration Acres Farms in Bedford, so consumers would have another way to purchase locally grown and produced food products.
The pick-up had been located off Club Drive for two years until about a month ago when the Bank of the James offered Palma and fellow farm, Great Day Gardens in Forest, the property of their future bank at 4105 Boonsboro Rd.
Palma and Great Day Gardens owner Arden Jones — who produces vegetable crops, herbs and flowers and bakes sourdough bread – will use the bank location until 2022 for pick-ups.
The drive-thru style pickup uses the drive-thru lanes of the bank building to distribute orders every Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
“We are trying to make buying local, nutrient-dense food as convenient as possible for our community and this is just one more step to achieving that,” Palma said. “We have many customers who are not able to make it to Farmers Markets on Saturdays for various reasons who utilize and love our Wednesday pickups. It couldn't be simpler: place an order using our online farm stores, show up in the one hour time slot, get your food placed in your trunk by the farmer who produced it, and go on your way.”
Palma said some of the customers don't even put their windows down they just wave as their orders are placed in their cars.
“So, it's also nice for them knowing that it's coming right from the producer,” she said.
Products offered vary by the season but include pastured chicken, pork, turkey and eggs from Restoration Acres Farm, and sourdough breads and pastries, vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers from Great Day Gardens. Orders are due by midnight Tuesday and payment can be made online at checkout or by cash, check or card at pickup, Palma said.
“We hope this will make buying local, ecologically enhancing, nutritious food more accessible than ever before to our community,” she said.
Mary McCarthy, a resident of the Boonsboro area, has been a customer of Restoration Acres Farm for a while but just recently began purchasing from Great Day Gardens as well.
She said adding the Wednesday pick-up to her routine has made it easier and more convenient for her.
“It’s so much closer to home,” she said. “There are no crowds like at the market and you drive through and you pick-up and you're still getting the same great meat. And from Great Day Gardens I order their croissants and baked goods. “It’s easy delicious and convenient.”
She appreciates being able to access meat that has been raised humanely with respect for the environment. She added the products taste better and have a better flavor.
“I’ve tried new things I wouldn’t have before and I make my own broth now,” she said. “It’s delicious.”
She said she enjoys picking up seasonal products like stewing hens.
“It’s kind of an interesting thing, we're not supposed to be able to get everything that we want all the time,” she said. “When you are going with nature you have to get the things in season.”