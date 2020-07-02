You are the owner of this article.
Get Downtown event in Lynchburg canceled
Get Downtown event in Lynchburg canceled

Get Downtown

In this Sept. 9, 2011 file photo, Jacob Felder performs his balancing act finale for a large crowd on Main Street during the Get Downtown festival in Lynchburg.

 News & Advance file

Lynchburg’s 2020 Get Downtown event scheduled for Sept. 11 has been canceled, the Downtown Lynchburg Association announced Thursday.

The association said in a news release the decision is due to coronavirus concerns and governmental recommendations for restricting large gatherings.

“While we are saddened that we will not be able to produce this fantastic community event, we know the safety of our citizens, vendors, entertainers, and downtown businesses is the priority and that cancelation is ultimately the responsible thing to do,” said Ashley Kershner, executive director of Downtown Lynchburg Association. “Get Downtown is Lynchburg’s signature community street festival, and although we are heartbroken, we are already looking forward to a fantastic event in 2021.”

Instead, the association asks the community to support the July 30 Downtown-a-Thon, a 12-hour telethon to benefit the Downtown Recovery Initiative. The initiative aims to support Lynchburg’s small businesses as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions and includes projects such as a gift card program, public art installations, marketing efforts and more.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

