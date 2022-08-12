Humane Society plans to welcome second group of Envigo beagles later this month

The Lynchburg Humane Society is scheduled to travel to Cumberland County again later this month to accept another group of beagles that are being removed from a mass-breeding facility following animal welfare concerns.

The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of about 4,000 beagles housed at the Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to a Friday news release. The transfer plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility.

The beagles are being transferred over a 60-day period, and the dogs will be up for adoption via Lynchburg Humane Society and other shelters and rescues.

Those interested in adopting a beagle from the Lynchburg Humane Society are encouraged to keep up-to-date on their social media for announcements on when the beagles will be available for adoption. All available pets can be viewed at www.lynchburghumane.org.

“Thanks to the outpouring of support from our community and hard work of our staff we are excited to be able to return to Cumberland to save more beagles,” Lynchburg Humane Society development and communications manager Claire LeFew said in the release.

“Based on experiences from other shelters, this next group of beagles may be facing more challenges because they have been in the facility the longest. Despite any additional challenges we are dedicated to giving them the best compassionate care possible and finding great homes for them in our community.”

The humane society is hosting an adoption special this Friday through Sunday for dogs in order to help make space for the arrival of more beagles and to help at-risk pets in other area shelters.