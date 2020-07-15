Joe Bean's plans location at former Carol's Place restaurant site in Forest

The drive-thru coffee shop Joe Bean’s plans to open a new location by the end of the year at the former Carol’s Place restaurant at 15173 Forest Road.

The restaurant was recently demolished.

Linda Brown, owner of Joe Bean’s, said the company will be 20 years old this year. This location will be the seventh for the business.

“We’re excited to be here,” she said. “We have looked for 20 years to find the perfect spot and this seems to have worked perfectly for us."

She added she will hire 15 to 20 employees to work at the Forest location.

Carol’s Place was sold by former owner Rusty Goodwin to Mark Aldridge back in March.

Aldridge, who also owns 11 acres behind the restaurant where Duval Auto Parts was located, has said he is open to having one large user or several smaller ones for industrial, office or retail space. The salvage yard was cleaned out last fall and 300 cars were moved off the property.

Chip Duff, who represents Aldridge and is the regional director of commercial sales and development for Taylor Long Properties, said the plan still is develop the property and thinks Joe Bean’s will be an anchor for the front of the property.