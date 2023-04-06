Remember all those antique cars on Main Street in the Midland Motors building?

Well, now, they’re up for auction.

Gooding & Company, based out of Santa Monica, California, is handling the estate of Mark Smith, who died in 2021 and possessed about 400 historic vehicles.

While he was alive, Smith stored the cars in various locations around Virginia and in other states.

The auction begins at 11 a.m. at 1222 Main St. across from the Lynchburg Community Market and will feature 87 cars built between 1903 and 1966, President and Founder of Gooding & Company David Gooding said. The cars will be sold without reserve.

Gooding & Company also has offices in New York, Seattle and London and auctions classic cars but also sells them privately.

Some of the cars featured include a 1903 Orient Buckboard, a 1966 Porsche 911, a 1930 Lincoln Model L Sport Roadster, 1932 Chrysler Imperial Custom Roadster, a 1934 Lincoln KB seven-passenger touring and a 1907 white model G’Roi Des Belges’ touring.

“These are very, very significant cars,” Gooding said. “Not all of them are hugely valuable, but they're really historic and rare. They all have histories that were owned by historic people.”

Gooding said there are mostly American cars but some European models as well.

“Mark was a collector and he had an incredible eye for all kinds of cars,” Gooding said, who also knew Smith. “You can see it in this collection, everything, all eras, and he was really quite knowledgeable. I've been doing this all my life and of all the car people I know he was one of one of the most knowledgeable.”

He said Smith was always collecting, trading and selling cars to buy something bigger or more exciting.

“So he was always refining his collection,” he said. “And he was a real character. He loved cars that were authentic and unrestored. He had some restored cars but he preferred if they had not been restored and not touched. It was also really important to him who owned them and if the previous owners were important collectors, people that were really respected, then he would automatically be more inclined towards those cars.”

Smith showed his cars all over the country for 40 years, including at Pebble Beach in California, which Gooding said is where the “Kentucky Derby” of car shows is held.

“He had a passion for not just for cars but for buildings, architecture and furniture. His house was full of antiques,” he said.

Potential buyers were able to view the cars at 1631 Concord Turnpike on Thursday and also Friday.

The auction also will be streamed live on the Gooding & Company website at goodingco.com.

“People are entranced by the beauty, the stories, the history,” he said. “They’re three-dimensional forms of art that you can drive and it's a very social thing, it's a tight knit group of people from all over the world. It will be a historic sale and certainly some records that we're going to be setting because these cars just never come up.”