5th St. Grind reopens with new owners

5th Street Grind has reopened after being shut down for all of 2021 due to COVID-19.

It also has new owners.

Megan Hall and Justin Barricks took over the coffee shop at 710 5th. St. in January and reopened last month.

5th St. Grind is now open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Mondays. Barricks said hours will expand as business demands.

"We sell coffee and pastries and are adding tea this week," he said. "It's a great place to study or work from your computer as we have fast WiFi."

The shop features local art and participates in First Fridays with extended hours until 7 p.m.

"We opened with the community in mind and we teamed up with another coffee shop, Mission House, to have our 'round-up' program go to the same nonprofit each month," he said.

Customers have the option to round their purchase up and the change goes straight to that month's nonprofit.

"We are excited this coffee shop is back open," he said. "It's a great addition to the neighborhood. Our beans are locally roasted and are small batches. So the types and origins will change."

