A little studio with a big heart aims to offer classes with encouragement

At the end of each Refit class, instructors finish with three or four minutes of “heart work” where everyone gathers up and hears an inspirational message from the coach.

“We’re making a difference in people's lives with the things that were being spoken over them and said to them,” Seay said. “I would get like emails from people about how the class was helping their marriage, like they felt more confident in their marriage because they were getting built up in their confidence here.”

Billy Coffey, a Lynchburg resident, has been coming to the fitness studio for more than a year now.

“I met Kat in 2015. I went to [one of her classes] and fell in love with it,” he said. “And she talked me into being an instructor and then I became a Zumba instructor. When the pandemic hit, I was teaching seven to 10 classes a week at the Y and that all stopped. I had surgery, and then my son passed away in a car wreck, and I needed some place to go. I knew Kat and knew it would be a great place to work out.”

Coffey said he especially enjoys the “heart work” at the end of each class and the fact that instructors will text him to make sure he is OK if he misses a class.

Heidi Foster, a resident of Forest, has been attending classes since the studio opened.