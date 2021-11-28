A little studio with a big heart aims to offer classes with encouragement

Kat Seay was always meant to be a fitness instructor.
But it all started with a Zumba class she took — not well, she will add.
“I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this is so much fun.' I was terrible at it. When I looked in the mirror I'm like, 'I'm terrible at this,' but for some reason I left thinking I want to teach this, which is weird,” she said.
Seay, founder and manager of Live. Move. Be. Fitness, a new faith-infused gym at 22273 Timberlake Road, began teaching fitness as a hobby in 2009.
The name comes from Acts 17:28 in the Bible, where it states “‘For in Him we live and move and have our being.”
“I think that reflects not just the way we want to teach classes but also the way we live our lives,” Seay said. “I don't know how to teach fitness outside of God because He is such a part of my life and that’s going to bleed into everything I do.”
She said it’s important to know that participants don’t have to be Christian to attend classes and her faith will never be shoved down anyone’s throat.
“You don’t have to have any of that; you can just come and get an awesome workout and be totally encouraged through the music choices that we use and through the things that the teachers say,” she said.
She also wants it to be affordable. Each class is $5 and there is no membership structure.
The studio is bustling now with more than 20 classes per week, from barre to kickboxing to yoga to high-intensity interval training, but it’s been a journey to get to that point.
Seay always has been a very active person. She enjoys running and doing workouts in her home.
“In hindsight, I think I was always meant to be a group fitness instructor because even in college I would get all my roommates together and I'd put on a tape and we'd workout together,” she said. “I didn't realize that I was being a fitness instructor in a roundabout way.”
She realized how much she enjoys moving with other people in unison.
“There's something really beautiful about people moving together,” she said. “I have always loved watching marching bands and cheerleading competitions. I just love seeing people move together. I just think that's really cool.”
Seay eventually came across a brand of fitness called “Refit,” which incorporates some dance into the workouts, but instead of using Latin music like Zumba does, it uses popular Top 40 and contemporary Christian music.
“What I loved is you could pick songs that actually spoke to people as they're working out,” she said.
Seay thought it would be a great ministry to start at her church about five years ago. She just taught one class per week but was quickly hearing positive feedback from participants.
“All throughout the first year, we had so many testimonies from people,” she said. “I was just doing this one night a week for one hour so I wondered what if I did this all week long?”
Seay began looking for a building and landed on what used to be a sporting goods store and then a pawn shop.
“It's crazy; it was a dump when we bought it, but I looked in the window and saw this big open room and it had this really ugly checkered floor, but there was a desk there and I could see the whole thing,” she said. “It was hideous but perfect.”
She closed on the building in the summer of 2019 and after months of renovations, opened Live. Move. Be. Fitness in Jan. 2020 — just a few months before COVID-19 hit.
“We'd only been open for two and a half months and you're just trying to build up and let people know we're here and then all a sudden, boom, what do you do?" she said.
The studio rerouted and began offering workouts over Zoom to a group of faithful customers who said they would continue to work out over Zoom if it was offered. So Seay had her brother-in-law set up a camera and the group Zoomed for two and a half months before reopening in summer 2020.
At the end of each Refit class, instructors finish with three or four minutes of “heart work” where everyone gathers up and hears an inspirational message from the coach.
“We’re making a difference in people's lives with the things that were being spoken over them and said to them,” Seay said. “I would get like emails from people about how the class was helping their marriage, like they felt more confident in their marriage because they were getting built up in their confidence here.”
Billy Coffey, a Lynchburg resident, has been coming to the fitness studio for more than a year now.
“I met Kat in 2015. I went to [one of her classes] and fell in love with it,” he said. “And she talked me into being an instructor and then I became a Zumba instructor. When the pandemic hit, I was teaching seven to 10 classes a week at the Y and that all stopped. I had surgery, and then my son passed away in a car wreck, and I needed some place to go. I knew Kat and knew it would be a great place to work out.”
Coffey said he especially enjoys the “heart work” at the end of each class and the fact that instructors will text him to make sure he is OK if he misses a class.
Heidi Foster, a resident of Forest, has been attending classes since the studio opened.
“I’ve gotten so much stronger; I’ve slept better and I feel better and happier,” she said. “The community is just so encouraging and they check on you when you're not here and you don't feel intimidated by anybody else. Everybody belongs, no matter their size, age, race, it doesn't matter.”
Foster said the studio helped her feel less lonely during COVID-19.
“I think it saved a lot of people from being stuck at home especially when we were isolated and quarantined at home,” she said. “We could still do it via Zoom. And then when we got to come back, it was just like a huge celebration. We came here and it's like a nice little community. It is family.”