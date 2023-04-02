With a vision to give people of all ages a place to relax, play games, spend time with others or even just listen to music and grab a healthy snack, Angela Sundaramurthy opened the Hangout on Main two weeks ago in the town of Amherst.

Before it was the Hangout on Main, 194 S. Main St. was home to a thrift store but many will remember it was a pharmacy, which still lives on today in the shop with its original counter and greeting card wall still intact.

Sundaramurthy, who moved to Amherst in 2010, has six children ranging from 12 to 20 and said they’re often bored and will stay in the house playing video games. And if they wanted to do anything, she said they had to drive into Lynchburg.

“People always say, ‘Well, this place is dead, there's nothing to do for kids,’” she said.

So she took matters into her own hands.

It was important to her to open the business on Main Street because, she said, it’s the heart of the town.

Sundaramurthy said the vision for the Hangout on Main pre-dates the smoothie shop.

“I ran the Hangout as a lounge last year, but I wasn't making my expenses. The smoothie shop idea came into play for several reasons,” she said.

Those reasons including generating revenue to pay the bills; bring foot traffic back into the town, which benefits other businesses; giving teens a place to go instead of having to drive to Lynchburg and providing quick and healthy food.

Her menu offers oatmeal and smoothie bowls, refreshers which have sparkling fruit juice and some caffeine, fruit parfaits with yogurt and of course, smoothies which have fresh fruits such as strawberries, bananas, pineapple as well as whey protein, spinach, kale and avocado.

“But my heart has always been about the lounge,” she said. “A safe place for people to hang out, build community and relationships.”

Sundaramurthy is a one-man show right now, so she’s limited in what she’s able to manage.

She wanted to salvage as much as she could of the original look of the building and with the inspiration of the greeting card sign on the left-hand wall, she decided to lean into the 1960s décor and theme.

“Right off the bat I wanted to keep as much as I could of the original building because it hadn’t really been touched at all as far as getting cleaned up or anything since the pharmacy was here,” she said. “So my goal originally was how can I preserve it without it looking tacky and old.”

The space features several cozy seating nooks with a book shelf, game room in the back with a foosball table and music center with a keyboard and guitars.

She’s had a lot of friends volunteering their time as they are able, but otherwise she’s on her own in managing the shop.

Nick Mason, an Amherst County resident, does some graphic design work on the side and offered to help Sundaramurthy with the branding of the Hangout.

“I mocked up several ideas for her logo and presented them to her to choose what she liked best for further development,” he said.

His two oldest sons offered to help her with the physical setup of the shop, including demolishing old wall fixtures and laying carpet tile. Mason’s older daughters also helped with tasks such as sanding and staining furniture that needed sprucing up for the shop.

“I really think the Hangout is a huge positive asset to Amherst,” he said. “Before it, there was no real dedicated safe space for school kids, teens, and young adults to just come after school and relax.”

He said Amherst has several bars, restaurants and a coffee shop, but nothing really for a younger crowd in a low pressure, safe environment.

“I have several school-age children and they now beg me almost daily to bring them to the Hangout after school to play and meet their friends for things like Pokémon card swaps,” he said.

His hope is Amherst embraces the Hangout as a go-to place for socializing, smoothies and whatever else people want to do when they hang out.

Sundaramurthy's dream is to soon offer open mic, comedy, poetry and karaoke nights, and bring in guest artists. She also hopes to hold vendor fairs for middle school crafters and sell their creations on the gallery shelf.

She added the Hangout is for everyone who wants to come and enjoy a healthy smoothie or make new friends or just have a place to go when they’re bored.

“People are too exhausted to make commitments. Sometimes we just want to wander in and wander out. The Hangout on Main is neutral and passive. Low pressure. I just want people to know that they belong somewhere,” she said.