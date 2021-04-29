Alliance annual meeting is a home run

He said the organization is represented 80% by small businesses, which are the backbone of the community and the economy.

“And, certainly, they're the ones that dealt with a lot of change ... in 2020,” he said on behalf of Woernle. “So we want to continue to focus our attention and efforts on how we can develop, grow, start and resource, small business in this community. Here in Lynchburg, we just have a special ecosystem where people help each other in support one another, and in difficult times we look to see how we can be of help.”

Each year, the Alliance presents awards to business and community members who have gone above and beyond in providing services to the area.

This year, the F.M. “Dink” Cloyd Award was presented to Todd Hall, president of First National Bank, for his service to the Alliance and volunteer work.

The George Taylor Stewart III Award was given to Dr. Kerry Gately, health director for the Central Virginia Health District for his leadership efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.