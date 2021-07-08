Allied Arts building renovations nearly complete

Revitalization of the iconic Allied Arts building at 725 Church Street is just about complete.
Once the project is complete by the middle of August, the circa-1930s building, designed by architect Stanhope Johnson, will be home to 40 residential units, office space and two retail spaces.
Blair Godsey — partner with Roanoke-based Altus Group, which acquired the art-deco style building in 2015 — said 80% of the units are leased and 15 are already occupied.
Floors two to 15 will be one- and two-bedroom apartments, and law offices will utilize the 16th and 17th floors. Apartments range in size from 700 square feet to 1,100 square-feet and range in price from $875 to $1,400 monthly.
The renovation began in winter 2019 and has cost $11 million, Godsey said.
Godsey purchased the building primarily so he could use parking for The Virginian Hotel at 712 Church St., another large development he helped complete in 2018.
“But we also knew it would be a development opportunity once The Virginian was done,” he said. “It’s 17 stories, which makes it different than anything else we’ve done. You get into high-rise building codes and with that construction gets more expensive.”
The Altus Group has also completed the renovations on the Carter Glass building at 863 Church St., which now houses CloudFit Software, the Tobacco Lofts and Cliffs Edge Lofts.
In the beginning of its life, the Allied Arts building served as office space for doctors, lawyers, and insurance agents. Later it was mostly used for medical offices. Johnson designed an office of his own to work out of on the 17th floor; the original parquet flooring is still there today.
The project utilizes state, federal and historic tax credits, so Godsey worked to preserve all historic spaces within the building and all historic corridors were maintained.
The units have light coming through hundreds of new windows, tile backsplash, tile showers with frameless glass doors and high-end appliances.
“We wanted to keep with the art-deco design influences and trying to interpret that into a modern, efficient, apartment,” he said.
Godsey said the majority of the historic restoration work went into the exterior of the building.
“There was a lot of deferred maintenance masonry issues, roofing issues, all the windows were rusted,” he said. “For years, there was water coming in between the facade and the joint in the window frames, so it was kind of coming between the actual finish facade and the structure behind it and would freeze and expand during the winter months, so there was a lot of loose masonry on the top four floors. We had to peel back masonry almost three floors to redo it.”
Reid Wodicka, interim city manager, said he is thrilled to see the building brought into a new life and contributing to the revitalization of downtown.
"I know that this has been a challenging project for the developers, but I also know that the building's tenants for years to come will benefit from their hard work, as will downtown and the entire community,” he said. “Lynchburg is a city where people want to be, and the rebirth of the Allied Arts building is just another example of how our growing community can invest both in its history and its future."