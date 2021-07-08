Allied Arts building renovations nearly complete

In the beginning of its life, the Allied Arts building served as office space for doctors, lawyers, and insurance agents. Later it was mostly used for medical offices. Johnson designed an office of his own to work out of on the 17th floor; the original parquet flooring is still there today.

The project utilizes state, federal and historic tax credits, so Godsey worked to preserve all historic spaces within the building and all historic corridors were maintained.

The units have light coming through hundreds of new windows, tile backsplash, tile showers with frameless glass doors and high-end appliances.

“We wanted to keep with the art-deco design influences and trying to interpret that into a modern, efficient, apartment,” he said.

Godsey said the majority of the historic restoration work went into the exterior of the building.