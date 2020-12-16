 Skip to main content
Alpha-gal-friendly restaurant planned for Lynchburg

Restaurants 04

Tina Washington (left) and Alonzo Washington on Friday, June 12, 2020.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

A new Alpha-gal-friendly restaurant is set to open in Lynchburg in early January.

Tina Washington, co-owner of the eatery, For the Love of Turkey, said the restaurant at 300 Oakley Avenue will feature a menu with no mammal meat on the premises. Alpha-gal is a food allergy to red meat and other products made from mammals.

“We’re trying to create a safe and fun place for people with Alpha-gal so they can still eat out,” Washington said. 

The Southern cuisine eatery will offer only fish and poultry items such as Cornish hens, oven-roasted turkey wings, garlic baked chicken, salmon, fried catfish, rice, green beans, collard greens, turkey chops and turkey ribs.

She said she stumbled across Alpha-gal by mistake.

“We didn’t want to serve beef and pork in our business and found so many people who had a need for Alpha-gal-friendly foods,” she said. “And when I found out that people could actually die from consuming beef, that's kind of scary.”

Washington, a licensed aesthetician, is in process of making Alpha-gal-friendly health and beauty items.

