Altavista-based First National Bank reports higher 4Q profit

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Friday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on the heels of completing its merger with another Virginia bank company.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCQX:PPBN) reported net income of $1.805 million, or 92 cents per share, up 164% from $684,000, or 44 cents per share, during the same quarter in 2019.
The bank company ended 2020 with $3.38 million, or $2.04 per basic and $2.036 per diluted share, down 23% from $4.396 million, or $2.84 per basic share and $2.82 per diluted share, in 2019. The drop was largely due to merger expenses and and higher salaries, the company said in a news release.
On Feb. 9, the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of 14 cents, payable March 5 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 19.
The company closed its merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, on Oct. 30, so the two companies were combined as one for the last two of the quarter's three months.
Total assets at the end of the fourth quarter were $860.8 million, up 72% year over year. Deposits totaled $781.3 million, up 72.5%. Total loans were $564.3 million, up 43.4%. Net interest margin was 3.34%, down from 4% a year before.
In a news release, Todd Hall, president and CEO of the bank company and the bank, said Pinnacle's results were in line with expectations, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are now focused on integration of personnel and operating systems in order to better serve our clients. We are excited about our position across the Danville, Lynchburg and Charlottesville markets and the opportunities for future growth and enhanced shareholder returns," Hall said.
Pinnacle Bankshares, founded in 1908, has 10 branches in the Lynchburg region and a loan production office in Charlottesville. It plans to open an 11th branch in the Graves Mill Plaza shopping center in Forest in the first quarter of this year. The company has received Lynchburg City Council’s approval to open a 12th in the Boonsboro area. The merger with Virginia Bank Bankshares adds another seven branches in Danville and Pittsylvania County to the First National Bank roster.