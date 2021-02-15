Altavista-based First National Bank reports higher 4Q profit

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Friday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on the heels of completing its merger with another Virginia bank company.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCQX:PPBN) reported net income of $1.805 million, or 92 cents per share, up 164% from $684,000, or 44 cents per share, during the same quarter in 2019.

The bank company ended 2020 with $3.38 million, or $2.04 per basic and $2.036 per diluted share, down 23% from $4.396 million, or $2.84 per basic share and $2.82 per diluted share, in 2019. The drop was largely due to merger expenses and and higher salaries, the company said in a news release.

On Feb. 9, the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of 14 cents, payable March 5 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 19.

The company closed its merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc., aka Virginia Bank & Trust, on Oct. 30, so the two companies were combined as one for the last two of the quarter's three months.

Total assets at the end of the fourth quarter were $860.8 million, up 72% year over year. Deposits totaled $781.3 million, up 72.5%. Total loans were $564.3 million, up 43.4%. Net interest margin was 3.34%, down from 4% a year before.