American Freight coming soon to Candlers Station in Lynchburg

Lynchburg will welcome a new national home retailer in mid-July.

American Freight is located in Candlers Station at 3700 Candlers Mountain Road in the former TJ Maxx location.

By buying direct from factories and selling in warehouse style stores, American Freight offers low prices on furniture, mattresses and appliances, according to a news release.

“By keeping our overhead low, we can offer everyday low prices on home furnishings while delivering exceptional customer service," American Freight Chief Stores Officer Michael Gray said in the release.

According to the release, LU Candlers Station Holdings, LLC, the owner of Candlers Station, purchased the property in 2010 and has made significant investments into the property.

The 25,000-square-foot-store will carry living room, bedroom, kitchen and dining room furniture; mattresses, frames and bed accessories; rugs; lamps; desks; refrigerators and freezers; washers and dryers; cooking appliances; and dishwashers.

American Freight will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

