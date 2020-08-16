Amherst company doing its part in making components for ventilators during COVID-19

Jonathan Schjonning said there were a lot of drastic changes during the first few months of the pandemic with shift changes and employees coming together as a team.

The family said they were proud of how people were able to pull together during such a stressful time.

All of the ventilator parts made at Swissomation will go into the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile, Susan Schjonning said.

“It’s been kind of neat for us to be involved with that,” she said. “It’s nice to know what your parts are going into and know that they can help and serve people.”

Though the company has nearly met its expectation of making 240,000 parts, employees won’t stop fulfilling those orders.

Swissomation had originally paused many of its day-to-day jobs but has started to bring in a few more of those. It will continue to focus on the ventilator parts for the rest of the year.

“We’re going to keep on through the end of the year. We’re not sure what next year will bring,” Jonathan Schjonning said.

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said ventilators are a critical, life-saving medical device that is in high demand during the pandemic.