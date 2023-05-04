BEDFORD — Six area legislators visited Bedford County on Tuesday to provide a post-General Assembly update for business leaders.

The event was hosted by the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce at Cedar Oaks Farm off of U.S. 221.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, who recently announced his retirement, spoke about the state budget.

“We don’t have a budget yet,” he said. “I think we do have an opportunity to get a budget by the end of this year. We basically are operating under a two-year budget so we still have that budget that we were operating under last year.”

Newman said teachers, state employees and others will still get the 5% raise whether a budget is passed or not.

“There is some thought that maybe we should just not pass a budget. If we did pass a budget, you'd have to spend more, because we have all the requirements of the balance spending there. And if we don't pass a budget, then we bank about $2.5 [billion] to $3 billion that the governor will put in his budget,” he said. “I've told Gov. Youngkin that I'll be glad to help him in any way.”

Del. Wendall Walker, R-Lynchburg, said the House of Delegates is working closely on very important issues including workforce development.

“We’re thankful that we have an employer here, Sen. Newman and his business creating jobs out here we just need to make sure we have a trained workforce going forward,” Walker said. “So being on the Workforce Board and working closely with Kathy [Byron], those will be some of the issues that I will continue to work with you as well as other individuals here this morning, so we'll be looking out for the best interests of Virginia.”

He also referenced the recent redistricting that took place across the state saying that he loves Bedford but will not be representing the county next year.

“You will have another representative at some point but I'm in Lynchburg and part of Campbell County but we all work together as we have done in years past as a regional legislative group,” he said.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said losing both Newman and Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, who will not seek reelection, is “scary.”

“When they leave, it’s scary, it’s OK to be concerned, its OK to be worried,” he said. “So we're gonna have a lot of work to do. I promise you, we will do it and we will work with you in every way that we can give you 100% of our attention and energy and try and do what we can. The good news is, even though we’re losing Steve, we’re probably going to get 12 to 15 new members in the Senate so I have a possibility to move up quick. Wendell will move way on up there, they’re losing about one-third at the House of Delegates so we're going to move up in seniority, which is very important.”

Byron said some things have had to be reversed over the last two years that the House still has the opportunity to do.

“We've got a wonderful governor and although the Democrats didn't want anything to pass or anything to get through, they blocked a lot of things we tried to get done, we were able to stop some things that wouldn't have been good for the business community and good for your family,” she said.

Over the last few years being the chair of the Commerce and Energy Committee, she said she’s had to learn a lot about energy in order to be a good leader for that committee.

“We are part-time legislators that are there during a very short session dealing with very critical legislation sometimes,” she said. “We’ve had meetings every week and this governor is committed to not only consumers when it comes to energy, but making sure that we have reliable energy which you need as a business.”

Another big bill that came out of one of Byron’s involved workforce development.

“For 30 years, we have been trying to reform the workforce development system We have workforce programs scattered everywhere. And then what do we do? We just keep adding more,” she said. “You’ve got programs everywhere and the money just keeps getting less and you want to make sure you've got programs that work. So because we had a governor that worked the whole year before we came into session on a plan to get this done, were able to walk the aisles and get in every door of the Democrats and Republicans and get this bill passed.”

She said the bill will reform the workforce system.

“You're going to be able to measure workforce, you're going to be able to deliver programs more efficiently and increase participation,” she said. “More importantly, we're going to make sure that when we train somebody, that they actually go out and get a job from that training. So we have some critical things coming up as a business community, you want to make sure you have a workforce that's ready to go and a pipeline in place of skilled workers. So that was a very big bill that's been through multiple governors that wouldn't pass it and take charge of it. And this year, we were able to get it done.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said part of the reason Richmond runs better is because there is a balanced budget requirement.

“And I love the biennial budget because if you all decide to walk out and not have a budget this year, it won’t be the first time. We did it before, the sky didn’t fall and the government didn’t shut down,” he said. “And the biennial budget leaves you that opportunity that is you get into a spat or something, you can punt every other year.”

He said the major difference he’s seen this year in Congress is the work ethic that has been brought in with the new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th said right now the national debt is at $32 trillion — $100,000 per citizen.

“There is legislation that is cutting spending at an unprecedented level in the history of Congress. We have never had a $5 trillion spending cut come out of it out of Congress,” he said. “The Senate needs to take it up and it is up to the Senate and the White House to avoid us having whatever consequences would come with actually reaching our debt ceiling as of now has to be about June 1.”

This week Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government could become unable to pay all of its bills on time as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn't first raise the debt limit.

He added the House of Delegates Freedom Caucus, which he and Griffith are part of, passed the “Limit, Save, Grow Act” which would address the debt ceiling and implement commonsense spending reforms to limit wasteful spending, save taxpayer dollars, and grow the economy.