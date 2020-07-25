Area private schools plan for full in-person reopening, see increased interest

In order to mitigate the risk and decrease the chance for contact, day school students will not eat with boarders and won’t be in close-contact with boarders during “down time” on campus.

“We pride ourselves on not having a big division between day [students] and boarders,” Button said. “It’s going to feel different in that regard.”

Button said the school has seen an increase in interest from local families but, because of the decrease in class size and other restrictions, they’ve nearly hit their capacity of around 80, day students and 172 boarders.

Stephen Doss, principal at Desmond T. Doss Christian Academy, said the school plans to open for face-to-face instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

“We’ve had a number of families that have come to us this summer because of what some of the other schools are doing for instruction,” he said. “They want their kids to be in school every day.”

Doss said the school might get five or 10 new students over the summer. This year they’ve already received more than 20, and he expects more in the coming weeks.

“We’ve seen an increase in interest from the public school sector that normally we don’t see,” Doss said.