Artisan collective launches storefront in Lovingston

“A year is a long time … that’s a long time to commit to something,” Brown said. “When you factor all of that in it’s completely understandable that it’s hard to add something to the plate.”

In addition to the storefront, the artisan collective will continue to host its Makers Markets hosted on the second Saturday of each month as weather permits. Instead of holding the event at the Well of Nelson, which has been the norm up till now, the markets now will shift to the new store.

Brown said there also are plans to add classes to pass on knowledge from local artisans. Classes will range from a variety of crafts that are offered at the store.

Quenneville said she was happy to have a space that could continue fulfill the needs of the monthly market that includes more than a dozen local artisans.

“I’ve always had my own heart for the starving artist having been one and when you have a creative gene in you, you cannot stop creating and if you don’t have an outlet to sell then it gets expensive to just keep creating,” Quenneville said. “I’ve met lots of people over my years here and I really wanted to try to create a platform so they could have a place.”