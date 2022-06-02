Bacon St. Bagels expanding to Forest

Bacon St. Bagels is expanding into the Forest area soon with plans to open a food truck and drive-thru.

Jordan Nickerson, owner of the bagel business that opened its flagship shop at 306 Rivermont Avenue less than two years ago, said bagels will be sold out of the former Sourdough Pizza truck, which was purchased a few months ago.

Nickerson said he hopes to open the second location at 16129 Forest Road by late summer. The truck will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

“It's not a full-blown location,” he said. "It's kind of a junior. I think you're probably getting a sense from restaurants in this current age that everything is going to be leaner and smaller and smarter. And so we looked into building a building next to Rookie's in Forest and it was just astronomical.”

Instead, he opted for the food truck, which will offer walk-up ordering and drive-thru ordering.

Once open, it will offer a smaller menu than its Rivermont location but will still sell heavy hitters like the Bacon Street Classic, which comes with bacon, egg and cheese; the Diablo, which has two fried eggs, jalapeño jack cheese, a hash brown and hot sauce; and the Herbivore, which has avocado, chive cream cheese, tomato, arugula and a fried egg.

