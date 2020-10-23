Bacon St. Bagels to open on Rivermont Avenue

A New York-style bagel and breakfast grab-and-go eatery will open near downtown Lynchburg by the end of the month.

Bacon St. Bagels, 306 Rivermont Ave., is co-owned by Jordan Hawkins, Jordan Nickerson and his wife, Holly.

“As long as everything goes right, we’re on track to open on Oct. 30,” Nickerson said.

The store will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Nickerson said the name of the shop comes from his own nostalgia growing up in Westminster, Massachusetts on Bacon Street.

The bagels will be made daily from scratch and will be boiled first and then baked — an important aspect of how New York bagels are made, he said.

“Straight from Lynchburg’s own water,” he said.

The menu will offer traditional breakfast sandwiches for about $5 plus some trendy grub such as avocado toast, fig jam and almond butter.

“We are going to stay true to the New York base as much as possible, but we’re giving it our own flair that will be something more exciting,” he said.