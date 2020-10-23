Bank of the James' 3Q profit stays steady; company plans new Peakland office

The parent company of Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Friday posted a third-quarter profit that was approximately the same as during the same quarter last year.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $1.45 million, down slightly from last year's $1.47 million, but earnings per share stayed the same at 34 cents.

Among the bank company's highlights: $3.06 million in noninterest income, up from $2.16 million the year before, driven largely by increased residential mortgages, which generate noninterest income from fees and from selling the loans to investors on the secondary market. Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman said the company is seeing a significant amount of commercial lending activity, as well.

"The markets we serve throughout the region have proven resilient despite the challenges and uncertainties presented by the pandemic," Chapman said in a news release.

The bank company continues to set aside more money than usual in case some loans become troublesome: in this quarter, that amounted to $700,000, up from $108,000 the year before, bringing the bank's total balance for potential loan losses to just under $7 million.