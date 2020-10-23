Bank of the James' 3Q profit stays steady; company plans new Peakland office

The parent company of Lynchburg-based Bank of the James on Friday posted a third-quarter profit that was approximately the same as during the same quarter last year.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $1.45 million, down slightly from last year's $1.47 million, but earnings per share stayed the same at 34 cents.
Among the bank company's highlights: $3.06 million in noninterest income, up from $2.16 million the year before, driven largely by increased residential mortgages, which generate noninterest income from fees and from selling the loans to investors on the secondary market. Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman said the company is seeing a significant amount of commercial lending activity, as well.
"The markets we serve throughout the region have proven resilient despite the challenges and uncertainties presented by the pandemic," Chapman said in a news release.
The bank company continues to set aside more money than usual in case some loans become troublesome: in this quarter, that amounted to $700,000, up from $108,000 the year before, bringing the bank's total balance for potential loan losses to just under $7 million.
The company’s net interest margin — essentially, the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits — fell year-over-year from 3.75% to 3.10%, in part due to lower interest rates and low-interest loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
At the end of the third quarter, assets totaled $849.1 million, up from $725.4 million at the end of 2019. Deposits totaled $763.9 million, up from $649.5 million. Net loans were $616.6 million, up from $573.3 million.
Bank of the James’ board of directors on Tuesday approved a dividend of seven cents per share, payable Dec. 11 to stockholders of record as of Nov. 27.
In an interview with The News & Advance, Chapman confirmed Bank of the James plans to open a new branch, dubbed the Peakland office, in the former Wells Fargo location at 4105 Boonsboro Road.
The company hopes for an opening in 2022, he said. Bank of the James' existing nearby Boonsboro office, at 4935 Boonsboro Road, will remain open.
Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region plus Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.
Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.