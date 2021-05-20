Bank of the James announces 10% stock dividend

Bank of the James on Thursday announced the board of directors of its Lynchburg-based parent company has approved a 10% stock dividend.

On or about July 9, each shareholder of record as of the end of the day June 25, will receive an additional share of stock for every 10 shares owned, the bank said in a news release. Cash will be paid instead of fractional shares.

Bank of the James trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol BOTJ.

In a news release, Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman credited employees' hard work in achieving the results that allowed the company to issue the stock dividend.

Last month, Bank of the James reported a first-quarter profit of $1.84 million, or 42 cents per share, which the bank said was the highest ever for the company.

Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region, as well as Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.

