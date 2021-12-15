Bank of the James' parent to acquire investment advisor

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James announced Wednesday it has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire Lynchburg-based investment advisor Pettyjohn, Wood & White.

Pettyjohn, Wood & White has more than $650 million in assets under management, according to a news release. It will become the second wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ).

Pettyjohn, Wood & White is headed by Gorham B. “Bunny” Wood and Charles B. “Charlie” White. Following the transition, Wood will continue to serve as president and White will serve as executive vice president, the release stated. The company's location, investment process and team members won't change.

“Pettyjohn, Wood & White has built its reputation on superior client service and a commitment to bettering our community. They are a perfect fit for a partner to further enhance what we believe to be a premier financial services institution in our region," Bob Chapman, president and CEO of Bank of the James Financial Group, said in the release.

— From staff reports