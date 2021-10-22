Bank of the James reports higher 3Q profit

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday reported a higher third-quarter profit.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported net income of $1.88 million, or 40 cents per share, for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up 29 percent from $1.45 million, or 30 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.
Among other factors, bank officials credited high noninterest income from mortgage loan processing fees and gains on the sale of residential mortgages to the secondary market.
The bank also did not deem it necessary to put additional money during the third quarter into its allowance for loan losses, which is essentially a bucket of money set aside to handle loans that go bad. In the third quarter of last year, the bank took $700,000 out of its bottom line to add to that category.
In a news release, Bob Chapman, president and CEO of the parent company and CEO of the bank, sounded cautiously optimistic.
"Throughout the communities we serve, the signs of economic recovery are very encouraging," Chapman said. "While it is too early to declare victory over COVID-19, the Delta variant and the lingering impact of the pandemic, all signs point to continuing normalization of life and activities. ... While we maintain a prudent, cautious stance, we are moving forward with confidence."
At the end of the third quarter, assets totaled $942.6 million, up 10.7% from the end of last year. Deposits were $853.8 million, up 11.6%. Net loans were $583.6 million, down 3%.
The company’s net interest margin — the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits — for the third quarter rose year over year, from 3.10% to 3.11%.
Bank of the James’ board of directors Tuesday approved a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 26.
This month, the company named Michael Syrek as president of the bank. Chapman continues as CEO of the bank as well as president and CEO of the parent company.
Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region, as well as Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.