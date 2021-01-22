Bank of the James reports higher 4Q profit

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday posted a higher fourth-quarter profit.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $1.71 million, or 39 cents per share, up 12.5% from $1.52 million, or 35 cents per share.
The bank company ended 2020 with $4.98 million in net income for the whole year, or $1.15 per share, down from $5.61 million, or $1.28 per share, for all of 2019.
However, that lower yearly profit came as the economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, and, among other things, Bank of the James set aside more than $2.5 million in 2020 as a provision against the possibility of loans going bad — nearly five times as much as it set aside for that purpose in 2019.
"As we enter 2021, we continue to be alert in a still-evolving and challenging economic environment," Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman said in a news release.
The company’s net interest margin — essentially, the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits — for the fourth quarter decreased year-over-year from 3.63% to 3.42%.
At the end of the year, assets totaled $851.3 million, up 17.4% from $725.4 million at the end of 2019. Deposits totaled $765 million, up from $649.5 million. Net loans were $601.9 million, up from $573.3 million.
Bank of the James’ board of directors on Monday approved a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable March 19 to stockholders of record as of March 5.
The company's board also has authorized a share repurchase program through Jan. 18, 2022, allowing the company to buy back up to 47,000 of its own stock.
Bank of the James' plans for opening a Peakland office in the former Wells Fargo location at 4105 Boonsboro Road remain on track with an anticipated opening in 2022.
Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region plus Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.