Bank of the James reports higher 4Q profit

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday posted a higher fourth-quarter profit.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $1.71 million, or 39 cents per share, up 12.5% from $1.52 million, or 35 cents per share.

The bank company ended 2020 with $4.98 million in net income for the whole year, or $1.15 per share, down from $5.61 million, or $1.28 per share, for all of 2019.

However, that lower yearly profit came as the economy was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, and, among other things, Bank of the James set aside more than $2.5 million in 2020 as a provision against the possibility of loans going bad — nearly five times as much as it set aside for that purpose in 2019.

"As we enter 2021, we continue to be alert in a still-evolving and challenging economic environment," Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman said in a news release.

The company’s net interest margin — essentially, the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits — for the fourth quarter decreased year-over-year from 3.63% to 3.42%.