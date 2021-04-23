Bank of the James reports highest-ever quarterly earnings

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday posted a first-quarter profit it said marked the highest quarterly earnings in company history.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $1.84 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, up 85% from $995,000, or 23 cents per diluted share, during the same quarter last year.
While commercial lending demand remained flat in the first quarter, earnings were boosted by strong residential mortgage activity and continued lending through the government's Paycheck Protection Program, which offers potentially forgivable loans to businesses that keep employees on their payrolls.
"As pandemic conditions and economic uncertainties remain, we have continued our watchfulness, maintaining the strong cash position, liquidity and reserves built in 2020," Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman said in a news release.
At quarter's end, assets totaled $886.4 million, up from $851.4 million at the end of 2020. Deposits totaled $801.2 million, up from $765 million at the end of 2020. Net loans were $606.5 million, up from $601.9 million.
The company’s net interest margin — essentially, the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits — for the first quarter fell year over year from 3.63% to 3.35%.
Bank of the James’ board of directors on Tuesday approved a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable June 18 to shareholders of record as of June 4.
The company announced that during the first quarter is repurchased 14,600 shares of its common stock.
Bank of the James’ plans for opening a Peakland office in the former Wells Fargo location at 4105 Boonsboro Road continue, with an anticipated opening in late 2022.
Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region, as well as Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.