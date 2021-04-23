Bank of the James reports highest-ever quarterly earnings

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday posted a first-quarter profit it said marked the highest quarterly earnings in company history.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $1.84 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, up 85% from $995,000, or 23 cents per diluted share, during the same quarter last year.

While commercial lending demand remained flat in the first quarter, earnings were boosted by strong residential mortgage activity and continued lending through the government's Paycheck Protection Program, which offers potentially forgivable loans to businesses that keep employees on their payrolls.

"As pandemic conditions and economic uncertainties remain, we have continued our watchfulness, maintaining the strong cash position, liquidity and reserves built in 2020," Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman said in a news release.

At quarter's end, assets totaled $886.4 million, up from $851.4 million at the end of 2020. Deposits totaled $801.2 million, up from $765 million at the end of 2020. Net loans were $606.5 million, up from $601.9 million.