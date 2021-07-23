Bank of the James reports strong 2Q profit

The Lynchburg-based parent company of Bank of the James on Friday reported a second-quarter profit that more than doubled year over year.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) reported quarterly net income of $2.01 million, or 42 cents per share, up 145% from $821,000, or 17 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

Bank executives said that, among other factors, earnings were boosted by strong noninterest income, primarily related to mortgages, as well as about $400,000 in fees from processing loans under the government's Paycheck Protection Program, which offers potentially forgivable loans to businesses that keep employees on their payrolls.

In a news release, Bank of the James executives sounded a note of caution as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and economic uncertainties remain.

"We are heartened by the signs of economic and health recovery in our communities," Bank President and CEO Bob Chapman said. "Our ongoing assessments indicate our customers and communities have essentially weathered the worst of the pandemic conditions and are well-positioned to move ahead. However, we believe there is still a great deal of risk and uncertainty on the health and economic fronts. We continue our diligent credit monitoring and are staying in close contact with customers."