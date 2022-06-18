Batteau festival kicks off Saturday in downtown Lynchburg

Now as a well-known Lynchburg summer tradition, crowds gather each June at Percival’s Island to watch a sea of long batteaus float across the James River.

The annual festival, in its 37th year, is back in full swing after the past two years of COVID-19 put a damper on the event.

The batteau was a distinct vessel built specifically for the James River, particularly for the shallow, rocky Piedmont and Appalachian parts.

During the past 37 years, more and more people have been learning about these flat-bottomed boats and tweaking them as they move down the river.

The James River batteau is a vessel that was a revolutionary transportation improvement in the late 1700s and the first James River batteau was created by brothers from Amherst County, Anthony and Benjamin Rucker, in 1771.

During the period from 1820 to 1840, at least 500 batteaus and 1,500 bateaumen operated on the James River between Lynchburg and Richmond. Boatmen were nearly all enslaved and free African Americans. The use of the batteau sharply declined after 1840 when the James and Kanawha River Canal reached Lynchburg.

Building your own boat is really the only barrier to enter, James River Batteau Festival (JRBF) Chairman Andrew Shaw said.

The batteaus are anywhere between 6 to 8 feet wide and 40 to 50 feet long.

He said a lot of crews will sink their boats off season to keep the lumber swollen and sinking them helps to preserve the boats.

“You’ve got to keep a constant eye on it and it’s got to be kept in a place where you can get to it. If it’s getting wet and dry, it can lead to some rot and maintenance problems,” he said.

After launching from Percival’s Island in downtown Lynchburg, the boats will journey for eight days to Maidens Landing in Powhatan. They will stop along the way in Galt’s Mill, Bent Creek, Wingina, Howardsville, Scottsville, Slate River to Cartersville to camp for the night.

Crews are anywhere between three and eight people.

“We put everything we need on the boat for the week and we’re self-supported,” he said. The exception is ice; an ice trailer comes each morning to the camps.

He would not characterize batteau crews as reenactors, but said part of the fun is trying to get the boats to appear in a period era and have crews dress in period manner.

“A lot of us are cooking on our boats, having little fire pits, which is something that historically would have been done. So it's about trying to put yourself in the position of the folks that would have been doing this as a means of facilitating commerce and thereby affecting the growth of the Commonwealth and the nation.”

Shaw enjoys putting himself in the shoes of the men responsible for moving goods to market in the late 1700s and mid-1800s.

Moving goods to market required tremendous physical skills and labor to navigate around rocks and moving water.

“If you can't get your product to market, if you can't trade, you're essentially a hunter-gatherer, and so just to put myself in that position of like, ‘Wow, this was the lens that these people had to go to in order to do something that we consider so simple today,’” he said. “Maybe the last couple of years have taught us not to take as much for granted.”

He added he has an appreciation for the challenges, the beauty of the river and the natural resources of the area.

Shaw said the festival is about honoring that history and shining a light on the past to show people what the boats did for the development of the state.

But, most importantly, it’s fun, Shaw said.

“It's great recreation, it's really difficult,” he said. “So during high water years, you’re flowing down, you're having a good time, but in low water years you're dragging over rocks or carefully picking lines or fixing leaks, and it really gives you an appreciation for the struggle that it was to develop this country.”

“The Batteau Festival not only represents Lynchburg’s interesting history, but the James River is a huge attraction for outdoor lovers visiting Lynchburg,” Anna Bentson, assistant director of the city's economic development and tourism department said. “Our section on the James is accessible with two boat launches in our downtown, and once boaters get off the river, it’s easy to pop by one of our restaurants or tap rooms.”

Dylan Schumacher has been participating in the batteau festival since 2010.

“The espirit de corps and comradeship is unparalleled to any organization I’ve ever belonged,” he said. “The challenge of maneuvering the batteaus through shoals, sluices, and wing damns is truly unique. It is a means to unplug for eight days and truly live in the moment.”

Megan Heatwole first participated in the festival in 2017 as a newcomer to the city.

“Paddling, camping, and enjoying the comradery on the river was the first time I [had] total peace of mind since the stress of the move and starting a new job,” she said. “I immediately became hooked.”

After getting off the river in Bent Creek, Heatwole drove back to the campsites night after night from work in Lynchburg to meet up with the crews and camp.

“The next year I took the entire week off work and paddle boarded the entire eight days from Lynchburg to Maidens. Spending eight days on the river, waking up to the sun and howling at the moon creates a sense of ancestral nostalgia that dates back to a simpler time.”

She said the festival has become her annual vacation ever since.

“Everyone who I have met in my music and river community somehow stems back to the JRBF,” she said. “The James River and my river community has made Lynchburg home. I have since dedicated my time to give back to the festival through assistance with coordinating community outreach engagement and fundraising events to grow and sustain this longstanding tradition in our community.”

Shaw said he encourages people to come down to the festival in years to come just to experience it for themselves.

“And if all they can come to is the launch, that’s great, but the real festival is on the river and it’s really just a special thing to see,” he said. “All these massive boats with their crews floating down the river, cooking on the river, navigating through the rapids, it's a special thing.”

There’s no other event that he knows of like it.

“I encourage people to try to spend some time with us and to get a canoe or kayak and jump on the river and experience what the festival has to offer,” he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.