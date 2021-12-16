Batter Bar opens its own location on Main Street

The Batter Bar has opened its own brick-and-mortar location on Main Street in Lynchburg.

The bake shop began as a food truck in 2019 and is owned and operated by sisters Nicole Davidson and Chelsea Doebler. They were selling crepes, hand tarts, croissants and other baked goods out of Gilded, a boutique store selling wine, beer, gift cards and other gifts, on Church Street until July.

“It was bittersweet to leave Church Street,” Davidson said. “We were excited to grow and do the design ourselves but it was really fun being at Gilded and working with another local downtown business.”

The sisters have been working on renovations inside 1225 Main St. under the City Market Lofts since the summer and recently opened their own 1,400-square-foot space there.

The larger space allows for more production of pastries and can seat about 30 people.

Instead of just offering croissants on Saturday like they were doing in the Gilded space, Davidson said croissants will be available daily. She also plans to start serving alcohol next year.

Davidson said she wanted to combine her style with her sisters' so there are cute and funky elements mixed with modern and simple ones.

“There is a lot of girl power in there,” she said. “There’s pink everywhere.”

A local muralist created a backsplash on the wall with the name of the shop and repurposed church pews create for community seating.

The Batter Bar is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. The truck is closed for the winter season.

