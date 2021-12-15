'Be a Santa to a Senior' in its 17th year in Lynchburg

Be a Santa to a Senior, a program designed to raise awareness of the needs of seniors during the holidays, is now in its 17th year in Lynchburg.

"This group can be easily forgotten because many are homebound and largely invisible to the public eye," said Betsy Head, franchise owner of Home Instead Senior Care, which sponsors the program, or something like that. "Because the holidays focus mainly on children, we seek to remind our community that our seniors 62 and older should also be remembered."

The gift recipients are not Home Instead clients; they are referred into the program by agencies and organizations that serve the senior population in Lynchburg and the surrounding area.

"These are people who are mostly alone during the holidays, and without Be a Santa to a Senior, many would not receive a gift this Christmas," Head said.

Here's how the program works: In September, Home Instead invited senior service agencies and organizations to collect the names and gift requests of seniors within their circle of care who would be alone during the holidays.

Head said this information was processed and put on gift request tags that were made available to the public on host trees and through corporate partnerships within Home Instead's service communities. People chose a tag, purchased the gift requested, and returned the gift wrapped in a gift bag by Dec. 10.

Head said Home Instead collected those gifts and delivered them to the agencies and organizations who referred their recipients, and those entities currently are coordinating gift delivery to the recipients.

This year, Home Instead's Be a Santa to a Senior enrolled more than 600 seniors ages 62 and older into the program. The oldest recipient is 100 this year, Head said.

The business worked with 14 referral partners, which are senior service agencies and organizations that collect and submit names and gift requests.

"We also greatly appreciate our program partners, those businesses who support our program through hosting public trees to distribute gift request tags and help collect gifts, or who sponsor 10 or more tags and purchase the requested gifts to brighten the holidays for so many seniors in our community," Head said.

Madasyn Hasselbach​ with Centra's Guggenheimer Health & Rehab Center said Home Instead has been a huge blessing to residents for many years.

There are specific guidelines to participate in Be a Santa to a Senior, she said. The individual must be of a certain age and not have any family or won't receive a Christmas gift.

"We do have a small group of seniors that do meet these requirements," she said. "This year at Guggenheimer, 12 residents will receive gifts from Be a Santa to a Senior."

Most ask for word search puzzles, clothing, blankets, CDs, cologne, and coloring books, she said.

Program Partners for the Lynchburg program this year include OrthoVirginia, Periodontal Health Associates, Framatome, Radiology Consultants of Lynchburg, the Olive Garden Restaurant, the Beard Center on Aging at The University of Lynchburg, the Templeton Senior Center, the Amherst Women's Club, Altavista Presbyterian Church, and public libraries in Bedford, Altavista, Stewartsville, Rustburg, and Timbrook.

