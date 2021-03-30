Beale's brewery in Bedford to expand taproom in coming months

Beale's Brewery, at 510 Grove St. in the town of Bedford, is expanding into the building next door and plans to offer more seating beginning in late May or early June.

Emily Sanfratella, vice president of operations for Beale's, said the expansion will be where Dirt Road Treasures is currently occupied at 550-A Grove St. The antique shop will be shifting to a vacant spot within the warehouse, Sanfrantella said.

The expanded space for Beale's will be available for private event rental as well as overflow taproom seating. Beale's will begin renovating the space in April.

"Especially with the reduced taproom seating capacity due to COVID restrictions, we've axed out our current space," Sanfrantella said. "We've also had a lot of interest in rehearsal dinners and other private events and wanted to provide a dedicated space for that."

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.