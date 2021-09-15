Beauty Bar opening in downtown Lynchburg next month

A new beauty retail space will open at the bottom of the Krise building in early October.

Beauty Bar on 9th, located at 205 9th St., will offer clean and cruelty-free makeup, bath bombs, body lotions and various skin care lines for a full makeup routine.

In the middle of the 750-square-foot space, a chandelier hangs from the ceiling and between will be two cabinets holding the retail products opposite bar seating with ring lights for customers to try on those items.

Owner Heather Boss said people coming into the beauty bar can expect an experience, and she hopes they will have fun as well as learn how to properly apply makeup and skincare products.

“It’s the feeling you get as a woman when you walk into a department store at the cosmetic counter, you get excited and you want to pick up the lipsticks and smell the perfume and I want people to come in here and feel that right away,” she said. “I want them to come in and play with the makeup and try different colors.”

She said she wants customers to come in and try on products before they decide to make a purchase.

“Come in and hang out with the girls and sip on some champagne or coffee or tea,” she said.