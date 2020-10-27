Bedford boutique expanding to River Ridge mall

Something Else Boutique, a clothing boutique located in Bedford, will open a new location Nov. 1 at River Ridge mall.
Founded in 2015 by Jenee Welsh as an online store with children's clothing, the boutique later set up shop in Bedford and now offers a variety of women’s clothing, children’s clothing, juniors’ clothing and accessories. Something Else Boutique also carries shoes, accessories and handbags.
“A grandmother and granddaughter can both come into our store and find something that they love. From basics to modern day boho, we have them covered,” Welsh said in a news release.
“Expanding to River Ridge gives us the chance to reach more customers and spread our mission of empowering women through clothing and accessories. As Lynchburg continues to grow, River Ridge is in the middle of it all. It has so much to offer for retailers and customers, so this is a perfect move for our business," she said.
Something Else Boutique is the most recent retailer to open during River Ridge’s redevelopment, slated to finish in 2022.
From the archives: River Ridge mall
There is a lot of activity at River Ridge mall these days. Take a look back at the mall's history with this set of photos from our archives from 1978, when the mall was under construction, to the present.
