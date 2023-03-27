The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its 10th Annual Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the Forest Public Library.

Last year, the job fair had 30 exhibitors representing businesses in the region, a news release states, and this year expects to have more.

Exhibitors include Croft Senior Services, Bedford Weaving, Peaks of Otter Restaurant and Lodge, Coleman-Adams Construction, Star City Communications, Blue Ridge Overland Gear, Bedford County and Wooldridge Heating, Air, and Electrical.

The job fair is free for job seekers, and a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs will be available, the release states.

In addition to being open to the public, the Chamber is working with Bedford County Public Schools to bring high school seniors to the event.

Along with other local professionals, the Chamber will offer free workforce development workshops to the public, with topics ranging from achieving an authentic job fit to dressing for success to mastering the interview.

Radio434 and TheMIKEShow will be in attendance to conduct “man-on-the-street” interviews with businesses, job seekers and sponsors.

The fair will offer free headshots, giveaways, and lunch for purchase on site, courtesy of Munsey’s Smoke Shack.