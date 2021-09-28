Bedford County names new economic development director

A familiar face in Bedford County will be the county's next economic development director.
Pam Bailey, who has served in the role of marketing and business development coordinator for the county’s economic development office since 2018, will replace long-time former director Traci Blido, who in June was named director of workforce development for the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board.
Bailey has more than 25 years of experience in the marketing and communications field with private companies, a global telecommunication company, and nonprofits, according to a news release from the county economic development office.
“It is my great pleasure to accept the position of Economic Development Director and transfer my business-to-business experience in the private sector to the public sector," Bailey said in the release. "Over the next several months, I’ll be working to establish goals for the department including, but not limited to, working with the [Economic Development Authority] to revise their strategic plan, as well as creating a small business development grant program."
Bailey has a bachelor’s degree in interior design with a minor in marketing from Meredith College.
County Administrator Robert Hiss said in the news release that Bailey brings energy, creativity and a strong work ethic to the position.
"She is a fantastic example of growing incredible talent from within the organization. I look forward to her officially joining our leadership team and facilitating important initiatives for Bedford County economic development," Hiss said.