Bedford welcomes three businesses under one roof in historic electric company building

BEDFORD — A new downtown Bedford business is giving customers three-fold the offerings, with shopping, art and food.

ElectricCoArt holds three businesses: ElectricCoMarket, ElectricCoBistro and ElectricCoGallery, which all operate in the town's former electric facility on East Depot Street.

Co-owner and local Realtor Wendy Witt, said the 10,000-square-foot building housed the electric company from 1895 to about 2000. Since then, it’s been an art and maker space in some fashion or another.

Witt and her partner, Bill Mauser, purchased the building in January 2021 and are the third owners of the space. They opened the market last summer and the gallery opened in the fall. The newest addition, the bistro, opened about two months ago.

In the approximately 10,000-square-foot space, half makes up the market, with about 2,000 square feet each devoted to the bistro and the art gallery. The remaining 1,200-square-foot space is Mauser's blacksmith and woodshop.

“It's a three-part business,” Mauser said. “It’s not just a bistro, not just an art gallery, not just a vendor space. It's very community minded and we try to do it for the community but also for tourists ... coming to town. The Bistro itself has really good food. We have real goo

The market operates with 20 to 25 local vendors who set up booths of different sizes and pay a monthly rent plus 15% commission, Witt said.

“I did feel the risk of opening a business here, and we get a lot of support from our Bedford friends and folks that are here, but I knew going in that Bedford has a lot of tourism with the lake and D-Day and the Parkway,” she said, referring to the National D-Day Memorial and the Blue Ridge Parkway. “We have people from all over the United States that come in here.”

Mauser and Witt renovated the building to open the space up making it more light and airy.

“We took down a bunch of drywall down and uncovered some original brick and old original windows. We ripped out concrete walls, made windows and doors, painted the entire exterior and interior,” Witt said. “We gutted the kitchen and put in a brand new commercial kitchen, which was a lot of work.”

She wanted to put that work in after hearing from several real estate clients about what they wanted from the place they live.

“You get a lot of insider information as to why people want to move here and why people don't move here,” she said. “A lot of it hinges on what's there to do and what's the quality of life. Unfortunately, there has been this mentality that if you want to do anything, you go to Roanoke or Lynchburg or you go to Charlottesville or Richmond.”

She and Mauser are working to change that mindset.

“We are surrounded by some of the most beautiful places on Earth with the mountains and the lake. And our question to ourselves was, what is there to do? Because people kept posing this question to us and we thought about what we like to do when we leave town and why do we have to leave town to do that? And so let's provide this for the community,” Witt said.

Sheryl Murphy, owner of the plant and vegetable Wipledale Farm Greenhouse, Inc. in Bedford opened a booth in ElectricCoMarket last summer and said the business allows her to have a year-round presence outside of her main location, which is only open seasonally.

“I love the concept of multiple local vendors being represented in a central location right in the heart of Bedford that is open every day,” she said. “The market concept is great as well since their staff is familiar with the products and can answer questions if needed.”

She said having her booth there allows her to reach customers that may not be familiar with her business.

“The large open and bright building is unique and also has plenty of on-site parking, which is a premium,” she said. “With the addition of the art gallery and the bistro, that is added traffic visiting the market.”

The market offers local photography, soaps, CBD oils, art, stained glass, vintage items, lotions, furniture, jewelry and a wine and beer shop.

“So we are firm believers in synergy of other shops,” Witt said. “I think we fit well with the consignment shops and antique shops that are close by.”

Eventually, she and Mauser plan to build ElectricCoShow — a beer and wine garden with music.

The bistro offers a robust wine selection and menu items such as prosciutto risotto balls, a Reuben sandwich, pork schnitzel and a salmon salad with a ginger pineapple compote.

During lengthy military careers, Bedford residents, Barry Slaughter and his wife, Martie, were stationed in cities that they said have spectacular food such as Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Norfolk; and San Antonio. They said they have dined also at many wonderful restaurants around the world and recognize and appreciate excellent food.

“We have eaten six or seven meals at the ElectricCoBistro in the past couple of months and have found the food to be fabulous,” Slaughter said. “The décor is wonderful. The hospitality and service has been great. We have eaten a number of their entrees, as well as appetizers and desserts. Everything has been delicious.”

The bistro is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for dinner as well as from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays for lunch to dinner and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Sunday brunch. It also offers wine tastings on Wednesdays.

“This is unlike anything you've ever seen in Bedford,” Witt said. “And as a matter of fact, we kind of looked far and wide for this model and can't find this business model anywhere else in town. It's kind of a one-of-a-kind place to check out.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.