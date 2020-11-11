Beer garden set to open in downtown Lynchburg in February

A new downtown Lynchburg beer garden is planned to open in February.

Sean Bailey, owner of Crisp and the beer garden, which has not been named yet, said he hopes the new business will be a creative space that will elevate the nighttime happenings in downtown.

The 2,500-square-foot beer garden will be located at 1124 Church St., at the back side of the Crisp building. It will have indoor and outdoor spaces focused with lots of plants, including weeping jasmine and wisteria. Bailey said a large pergola and fire pit will be set up outside

“We’re looking to blend the inside with the outside and make it very plant-heavy,” he said. “It will blend nature and industrial in a setting that fosters creativity.”

Inside will be a self-serve beer wall with 21 different beer and wine options on tap. The bar will serve food and fresh juice cocktails. The menu will offer traditional German beer garden items such as sausage, sauerkraut and latkes as well as soups and salads, Bailey said.

The space will also feature a sound system for artists to come perform.