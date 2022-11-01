 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benny's Pizza opening in Bedford

Benny's Bedford

Benny's will open soon in the town of Bedford at The Six Twenty.

 Provided photo

A new Benny's Pizza, called Benny Soldato's, will open soon in the town of Bedford.

The name is in honor of the Bedford Boys and the National D-Day Memorial located there, said Kristen Bowen, franchise and business development manager for Benny's Pizza.

"'Soldato' in Italian means 'soldier,' and we thought that was very fitting for this location," she said.

The pizza shop will be located in the newly renovated building, The Six Twenty at Bedford, at 620 Railroad Avenue, which also will house apartments.

Bowen said the opening date remains unknown as the franchise is awaiting approval on paperwork from the health department, but hiring will begin soon.

"Patrons can look forward to a super cool atmosphere with delicious, huge slices of Benny's and our famous 28 inch pies," she said.

 

