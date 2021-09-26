Biden's new vaccine mandate for employers leaves questions unanswered

Chris Hughes, public affairs manager for Georgia-Pacific at the Big Island Mill, said once implementation specifics of the COVID-19 Action Plan are released by the government, the company will evaluate the impacts with its team and make any needed revisions to current COVID-19 practices.

“Until then, we'll continue with the practices currently in place here,” he said.

Responding to a question from The News & Advance during a Thursday media teleconference, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he wants all people to be vaccinated and that will be the only way to get COVID-19 and its variants behind us.

“I strongly support the President's mandate. That would include not only public sector workers but private sector workers, and I found the vast majority of Virginia businesses, even the smaller businesses that are 100 to 150 employees, they support the President's efforts,” Warner said.

As long as people continue to get sick and large segments of the workforce is having to quarantine because they come in contact with people who have been exposed, there’s no getting autonomy back.