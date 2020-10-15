Bistro Bros. BBQ to open location in Wards Road Walmart

Bistro Bros. BBQ plans to open a new location, its second, inside the Wards Road Walmart next month.
The barbecue eatery already operates at 2225 Lakeside Dr., across the street from Givens Books & Little Dickens.
Owner Marcus Revely said the second Bistro Bros. BBQ location will open at 3900 Wards Road inside the front of the supercenter.
In addition to its current menu of pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, Revely said he will add pita pocket sandwiches and fresh-made salads.
