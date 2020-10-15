 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bistro Bros. BBQ to open location in Wards Road Walmart

Bistro Bros. BBQ to open location in Wards Road Walmart

{{featured_button_text}}

Bistro Bros. BBQ plans to open a new location, its second, inside the Wards Road Walmart next month.

The barbecue eatery already operates at 2225 Lakeside Dr., across the street from Givens Books & Little Dickens.

Owner Marcus Revely said the second Bistro Bros. BBQ location will open at 3900 Wards Road inside the front of the supercenter.

In addition to its current menu of pulled pork barbecue sandwiches, Revely said he will add pita pocket sandwiches and fresh-made salads.

Lynchburg

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant's Cider: Tasting room to takeout took adjustments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert