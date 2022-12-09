Bistro Bros. in Lynchburg to close at end of month

"It is with a heavy heart that we at Bistro Brother’s announce that we will be permanently closing December 30th," the business announced Thursday on its Facebook page.

"With a new year approaching it is time for new beginnings for the future of our family. Words will never express how thankful and grateful we are for all the love and support our wonderful customers have shown us over these past years. We will greatly miss your smiling faces. We look forward to seeing you and serving you between now and the end of the year."