Bold Rock brings in large crowds with annual fall foliage event

Nearly a decade later, groups gathered near the Rockfish River to sit on rocks, others around the fire pit to catch some warmth on the cool day, and lines were formed just to get a glass one of the many cider offerings at the bar.

Rebecca Woods brought her two young children with her to the festival this year since they missed out on so much in 2020.

“We have been dying to just do something fun and be around people again and Bold Rock seems to be the best place for it with how spread out everyone can be,” she said. “We have enjoyed listening to the music, sitting by the river and catching a glimpse of these beautiful trees in the mountains.”

Last year the event charged admission to help better control the amount of guests, Dorrier said, which capped out at 300 people.

This year the event was free, but the beauty of having such a large property is that everyone was still able to spread out if they wanted to.

“The beautiful thing is that there's plenty of space for everyone to spread out to have their own area where they can enjoy the festival,” Dorrier said. “That's always been a part of the event but we have taken that to a greater level of importance over the last few years.”