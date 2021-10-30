Bold Rock brings in large crowds with annual fall foliage event

NELLYSFORD – Light, scattered rain wasn’t enough to stop hundreds from gathering at Bold Rock Cidery for its 6th annual Fall Foliage Festival on Saturday.
“It honestly the biggest day of the year for us from a visitation standpoint,” Senior Brand Manager Lindsay Dorrier said. “And it's all about celebrating everything fall; that means freshly harvested apples, beautiful leaves and the very best thing you can do during the fall is enjoy a cold refreshing hard cider.”
The festival is all about cider, celebrating friends and family and having fun while listening to music on the 25-acre property.
Dorrier said a big part of the experience is being one with nature.
“We're founded on a strong appreciation for the land and for the area and the fall foliage festival is the perfect way to help all of our guests also understand that beauty and that enjoyment of spending the day outside and down by our Bold Rock meadow by the Rockfish River and dip you toes in if you’re fearless,” he said.
The event featured food trucks, live music, pumpkin carving and apple games.
In 1986, at 39 years old, Bold Rock founder John Washburn purchased 50 acres of farmland on the Rockfish River with money he didn’t have and relied on the bank to finance. In 2012 he opened the first tasting room, and two years later a $6 million cider barn was built.
Nearly a decade later, groups gathered near the Rockfish River to sit on rocks, others around the fire pit to catch some warmth on the cool day, and lines were formed just to get a glass one of the many cider offerings at the bar.
Rebecca Woods brought her two young children with her to the festival this year since they missed out on so much in 2020.
“We have been dying to just do something fun and be around people again and Bold Rock seems to be the best place for it with how spread out everyone can be,” she said. “We have enjoyed listening to the music, sitting by the river and catching a glimpse of these beautiful trees in the mountains.”
Last year the event charged admission to help better control the amount of guests, Dorrier said, which capped out at 300 people.
This year the event was free, but the beauty of having such a large property is that everyone was still able to spread out if they wanted to.
“The beautiful thing is that there's plenty of space for everyone to spread out to have their own area where they can enjoy the festival,” Dorrier said. “That's always been a part of the event but we have taken that to a greater level of importance over the last few years.”
Timothy Calhoun said the event is one of his favorites throughout the year, and he tries not to miss it.
“It’s something I look forward to annually,” he said as he sipped on a cider. “It’s a great opportunity to hang with friends and be in the great outdoors. Especially on a cool day like today, this is the perfect place to spend your Saturday.”
Dorrier said the festival is always a wonderful, family-friendly event that attracts a great deal of people and is wholesale enjoyment.
“It's celebrating Virginia craft beverage in tandem with Virginia food and Virginia music and is just a fun way to usher in the fall foliage and the best time of the year as far as I'm concerned,” he said.