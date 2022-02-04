Busch Gardens' parent company makes unsolicited bid for owner of Kings Dominion

Two of Virginia’s largest theme parks could be joined together.

SeaWorld Entertainment, which owns Busch Gardens Williamsburg, has made an offer reportedly worth $3.4 billion to take over the parent company of Kings Dominion.

Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment, owner of Kings Dominion and one of the nation’s biggest theme park operators, said it was reviewing the unsolicited bid.

“The Cedar Fair board of directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and its unitholders,” the statement said.

Details of the offer made this week were not released, but Bloomberg News, citing unnamed sources, said the bid was worth $3.4 billion.

SeaWorld, based in Orlando, Fla., operates Busch Gardens Williamsburg as well as other theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place names in the U.S.

It had a market capitalization of $4.57 billion. In comparison, Cedar Fair’s market capitalization is $3.34 billion.

The Bloomberg News article indicated that SeaWorld made an offer of $60 per share for Cedar Fair. The offer represented 20% premium to the company’s Monday closing price. Shares closed Thursday at $58.75, up 20 cents.

Steven M. Wieczynski, an analyst with financial brokerage Stifel, said in a research note that he was surprised by the offer, believing that SeaWorld would be acquired versus making an acquisition.

“But the more we think about this potential deal, the more it makes total sense to us. The combined entity would have over 20 parks in operation and have $3.4 billion in combined revenues,” he wrote.

Both companies operate some of the most iconic amusement park assets in North America, he said.

“In our opinion, [SeaWorld] has lacked a more robust geographical footprint and lack of season pass penetration. Acquiring [Cedar Fair] would give them a bigger presence across North America and would allow them to more effectively cross market some of their bigger assets,” he wrote.

Cedar Fair operates 11 amusement parks and four water parks, including Kings Dominion in Hanover County; Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio; Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles; Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto; and Carowinds near Charlotte, N.C. It also has several hotels and campgrounds at its parks.

The company’s CEO is Richard Zimmerman, the former general manager of Kings Dominion theme park from 1998 to 2007. He became Cedar Fair’s top executive in January 2018.

This is the second time a major theme park operator has considered buying Cedar Fair.

In October 2019, Cedar Fair rejected a $4 billion offer from Six Flags Entertainment. The cash-and-stock offer was for $70 per share, according to Reuters at the time.

That deal would have united two of the nation’s biggest thrill-ride operators.