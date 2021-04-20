BWXT announces $2.2B in contracts over eight years

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Tuesday announced the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program has awarded it contracts that total about $2.2 billion when future-year options are included.

BWXT's Lynchburg-based Nuclear Operations Group, which employs about 2,700 people locally at its Mt. Athos location; and BWXT facilities in Barberton and Euclid, Ohio; and Mount Vernon, Indiana will perform naval nuclear reactor component manufacturing and material procurement activities for Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines, the company said in a news release.

That portion of the work, which would total about $1.8 billion, is scheduled to be performed over an eight-year period beginning this year. The initial contracts were awarded in the first quarter of this year and future contract options are subject to annual congressional appropriation, the nuclear-services company said in its release.

The remainder of the work, involving fuel and support activities and development for future programs, will be handled by Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. in Erwin, Tennessee, BWXT said.

"Columbia is critical to our nation's strategic defense requirements," BWXT Government Operations President Rob Smith said in the news release. "BWXT is pleased to support the U.S. Navy's top priority in achieving on-time deployment of these new ballistic missile submarines while continuing production of Virginia-class components for the Navy's mission."

