BWXT helping to enable deep space transit to Mars

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies hopes to supply the fuel that will propel a spacecraft to Mars and back.

To that end, the nuclear-services firm, which employs about 2,600 people in the Lynchburg area, is continuing its work with NASA to deliver coated reactor fuels to support a space nuclear propulsion project.

Nuclear thermal propulsion is one of the technologies capable of propelling a spacecraft to Mars and back. It comes with a unique challenge: the fuels and reactors required for the mission must be able to withstand the extremely high temperatures and corrosive conditions experienced in the engine during spaceflight.

Joe Miller, president of BWXT Advanced Technologies — which supports the company’s research and development interests in applications for nuclear technologies — said the purpose of nuclear thermal propulsion is to cut the travel time significantly from low-earth orbit to Mars.

The work BWXT is doing is one step in a larger plan to help NASA.

“There's a big focus right now from NASA and from the Department of Defense on thermal propulsion and BWXT is well poised to meet those needs and meet that desire,” Miller said. “There's almost a transformation in the way in which humans are thinking about our relative space, and it’s all about how can you get there, how fast, how much energy can you have in space to make these long transits? So, not just from a thermal propulsion standpoint, but also from a power production standpoint in space, and it's a super exciting time right now and we've been able to put all of the capabilities and infrastructure to make these things a reality in the next decade.”

He said NASA has been asking itself for many years how much performance it can get out of a spacecraft to reduce transit time, because astronauts don't want to be in space for nine months just traveling to Mars, which on average is about 140 million miles away from Earth.

He said NASA wondered how it could reduce this time by one-third and what kinds of technologies could help make this possible.

“NASA does a fantastic job of road mapping where the technologies are, how mature they are in preparation for launching a spacecraft and then operating that spacecraft to travel to Mars,” Miller said.

Nuclear thermal propulsion technology has been around since the late 1950s, and a lot of work was done in the 1960s and early 1970s, Miller said.

BWXT entered into a contract with NASA in 2017.

BWXT’s engagement in Nuclear Thermal Propulsion goes all the way back to the 1960s when it contributed to NASA’s Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application (NERVA) program that involved the design, building and testing of reactors and rocket engines, Miller said.

"NASA is making advances in space nuclear propulsion, working collaboratively across government and with industry for fuel supply. Innovative nuclear fuels and reactors that support nuclear thermal propulsion are vital to our plans for future human missions to Mars,” said Dayna Ise, manager of space nuclear propulsion at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Because of the unique capabilities of BWXT in that it not only manufactures reactors and nuclear fuel but also has a design group who focus on nuclear space, NASA asked it to mature the technology in preparation for a mid-2030s proposed mission and launch to Mars, Miller said.

Now BWXT, in collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory and NASA, is to design the reactor, manufacture and fabricate test pieces and test those elements.

“Since we have all of the talent, we have all the facilities and we have the licensing and know how to treat and handle nuclear fuel, they've been very pleased with the amount of progress that we've made in maturing nuclear thermal propulsion,” Miller said.

BWXT now is testing the fuel. A test element is the enclosed fuel that goes into a test reactor in Idaho National Laboratory.

“So since we understand a lot more about what the internals of the nuclear reactor need to look like, including the nuclear fuel, we've done a lot of development on the nuclear fuel,” Miller said. “Now that we're making that fuel, we can encapsulate that into a test element and get a lot of relevant data out of a test reactor inside of one of the National Laboratories.”

He said this is the exciting part because the design is a good concept on paper but testing can prove the concept.

“When you get test data back from a test element, that's the truth of what will take place in a relevant environment when the reactor is operated,” he said. “Nuclear thermal propulsion is a game-changing technology and testing of fuel elements allows you to escalate the product maturity pretty rapidly. That's why it's such an exciting time.”

Over the next couple of years, there will be a series of rigorous tests that will occur in addition to fuel element testing to continue to mature the reactor design, Miller said.

Then there will be more testing that will occur for the spacecraft during the next 5 to 10 years. Then there will be manufacturing and in-space testing, including the initial launch and proposed crewed mission to Mars in the mid-2030s.

A small number of technologies are being considered that could propel a spacecraft to Mars. Although other companies could become involved, BWXT is the only company at this point that has a contract to produce fuel for testing, Miller said.

Miller described the fuel as looking similar to little BB pellets. The fuel is a sphere of uranium and has a coating on the outside of the sphere to be able to protect the uranium and encapsulate the fuel itself.

Thousands of those “BBs” are packed in and consolidated into a fuel form, which would go into a fuel rod that is inserted into a reactor the size of a 55-gallon drum.

“We'll be creating a whole new product for the government to explore deep space,” he said. “And so getting astronauts into deep space is a step that this country's been wanting to take for several decades. And this is the enabling technology to get there.”

Challenges in creating the fuel include the environmental conditions, Miller said.

“The reactor is extremely hot,” he said. “There are lots of nuclear reactors that operate for power production. The temperature of this reactor is many magnitudes hotter than those reactors. So the challenge is really a material science challenge."

Miller said about 50 BWXT staff members are working on this fuel.

“My staff is very proud. That's one of the reasons why they love to come to work every day. It's a very intense program, but they know they are enabling the next major step for all of humankind,” he said.

