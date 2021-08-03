BWXT reiterates full-year guidance despite lower 2Q profit

BWX Technologies, based in Lynchburg, on Monday reported a lower second-quarter profit but reiterated its full-year guidance, with its CEO saying the company is "where we anticipated to be at the midpoint of 2021."

The nuclear-services firm, which has about 2,700 employees in the region, reported quarterly net income of $59.3 million, or 62 cents per share, down from GAAP net income of $64.3 million, or 67 cents per share, and non-GAAP net income of $67.7 million, or 71 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.

In a news release, the company reiterated its guidance of $3.05 to $3.20 per share for the year.

"BWXT delivered on another solid quarter as we prepared for a strong second half of the year," said BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden. "We are where we anticipated to be at the midpoint of 2021 and have line-of-sight on the remaining work to accomplish in the year, resulting in us reiterating financial guidance across the board."