BWXT reiterates full-year guidance despite lower 2Q profit

BWX Technologies, based in Lynchburg, on Monday reported a lower second-quarter profit but reiterated its full-year guidance, with its CEO saying the company is "where we anticipated to be at the midpoint of 2021."
The nuclear-services firm, which has about 2,700 employees in the region, reported quarterly net income of $59.3 million, or 62 cents per share, down from GAAP net income of $64.3 million, or 67 cents per share, and non-GAAP net income of $67.7 million, or 71 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.
In a news release, the company reiterated its guidance of $3.05 to $3.20 per share for the year.
"BWXT delivered on another solid quarter as we prepared for a strong second half of the year," said BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden. "We are where we anticipated to be at the midpoint of 2021 and have line-of-sight on the remaining work to accomplish in the year, resulting in us reiterating financial guidance across the board."
On Friday, BWXT's board of directors declared a dividend of 21 cents per share, payable Sept. 8 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 19.
BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has about 6,700 employees in the U.S. and Canada.
Most of its Lynchburg-area employees are in the Nuclear Operations Group at the company’s Mt. Athos location.
