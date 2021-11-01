BWXT reports lower 3Q profit but keeps guidance within range

Lynchburg-based BWX Technologies on Monday reported a lower third-quarter profit but kept its earnings guidance within a previously stated range.
The nuclear-services firm, which has about 2,700 employees in the region, reported GAAP net income for the quarter of $59.9 million, or 63 cents per share, down from $73.2 million, or 76 cents per share, during the same quarter last year. It reported non-GAAP net income of $72 million, or 76 cents per share, down from $75.6 million, or 79 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reports its earnings under GAAP, a standard for reporting financial results, and sometimes reports non-GAAP figures, which include factors unrelated to the firm’s core business, primarily changes in pension valuation.
“BWXT delivered its strongest quarter year-to-date as we executed well in all areas of the business,” BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in a news release. "However, given the pandemic headwinds, which were acute in the first and third quarters as well as unfavorable government contract award timing, we are narrowing 2021 guidance to the low end of the initial range.”
Specifically, BWXT narrowed its earnings-per-share guidance for the year to $3.05, and it had previously forecast a range of $3.05 to $3.20.
On Thursday, BWXT’s board of directors declared a dividend of 21 cents per share, payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 19.
BWXT supplies nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government, operates commercial nuclear power and nuclear medicine businesses and manages government facilities, among other things. It has its corporate headquarters in Lynchburg and has about 6,700 employees in the U.S. and Canada.
Most of its Lynchburg-area employees are in the Nuclear Operations Group at the company’s Mt. Athos location.
— Matt Busse
